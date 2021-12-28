After five years, the Police apologized for the murder of former footballer Dalian Atkinson

Five years later, the police department apologized for Monk’s actions (Reuters)

After the trial took place last June, which determined how guilty of policeman Benjamin Monk for killing former footballer Dalian Atkinson of a taser pistol discharge that lasted 33 seconds (six times longer than standard) British police apologized to the family of the deceased through a letter.

The officer in question was imprisoned after committing involuntary manslaughter in 2016 and received eight years in prison on the understanding that he had used excessive force to arrest the former Aston Villa player.

“A police uniform does not grant officers immunity to behave illegally or abuse their powers, “said the police chief Pippa Mills, who replaced Anthony Bangham in office in September, through a statement collected by the news agency PA.

The highest authority of the West Mercia police considered that had an “obligation” to communicate with them on behalf of the institution to “acknowledge and accept” that Atkinson’s rights had been violated.

“Ben Monk’s conduct was in direct contradiction to the standards and behavior of the police service and understandably undermined public confidence, “Mills said, adding,” I deeply regret the devastating impact that the actions of a West Mercia officer have caused and extend my condolences to all of you, as well as to the family. and friends in general from Dalian ”.

“I cannot imagine the immense pain they have felt and how significant trial delays have also added to their burdens of grief. They have shown great strength and dignity during the last five years, “he said.

Dalian Atkinson scored 23 goals in four seasons for Aston Villa

On the family side, it was attorney Kate Maynard the one who decided to speak after the official statement: “It is welcome (the apology). The police chief’s recognition that a uniform does not grant immunity is especially pertinent in a year that has seen dire examples of deadly police violence. “

Following his conviction, Monk became the first active duty police officer (in the past 30 years) to be convicted of involuntary manslaughter: “This is expected to serve as a deterrent and also Encourage those who seek police accountability ”, the defense concluded.

The former British footballer, who played for Aston Villa in the 1990s and for Real Sociedad, among other teams, died at 48 after receiving a shock with an electro-shock pistol fired by a police officer after an incident near his father’s home.

The former striker, who suffered from severe kidney problems, also received two kicks in the head, strong enough so that the mark of the boot ties was on his forehead.

