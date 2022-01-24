After God of War, 14 PlayStation Exclusive Games We’d Love To Play On PC

Highly demanded titles, timeless classics and works that deserve a second chance among our wishes.
Just a couple of months ago we discovered PlayStation PC, Sony’s new brand for its computer video games, a project that shows the new direction that we have been looking at the company for its foray into the realm of personal computers. With hits like Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition, it’s not uncommon for the company to maintain a flow of releases on Steam and the Epic Games Store for some of his biggest titles.
Days Gone followed Aloy last year with its PC port and we recently received one of the most loved games from Sony’s last generation desktop, God of War. An excellent adaptation that has already breaking records among PlayStation releases on Steam, overtaking Monster Hunter Rise as the best-selling game in its week of release.
these pitches have been celebrated by key PlayStation figures like Shuhei Yoshida, who hasn’t missed the opportunity to show off his God of War gameplay from his new Steam Deck. Because the tandem of PlayStation releases on Steam and Valve’s new console It has served so that many players have seen excited a new formula for play Sony titles on a laptop.
God of War has been a success at its launch on PCNathan Drake, Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross are also preparing their arrival on the computer with the imminent release From Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, however, it is impossible not to wonder about all that is to come. At the moment, it seems that Sony does not seek to share releases between its consoles and PC, but the company has a great catalog packed with timeless games sure to have a second life on PC. In 3DJuegos we wanted to choose a total of 14 games that we would love to see on our computers or enjoy them on the Steam Deck. In the meantime, remember that you can check out all the PlayStation games you can play on PC right now and the ones to come.