After Hamilton, Could Another Broadway Musical May Be Coming Disney+?

Over the previous few weeks, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical Hamilton has one way or the other grow to be much more of a popular culture sensation. The Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer successful present just lately reached a good wider viewers due to the Hamilton film on Disney+, which is a filmed efficiency that includes the unique principal solid. The film’s reputation has resulted in requires extra filmed Broadway musicals, and a brand new rumor signifies that the streaming service could also be bringing one other stage efficiency to streaming.
Hamilton was filmed again 2015 earlier than the principal actors started departing the present. However this is not the primary filmed stage efficiency of its sort, though the subgenre is arguably reaching its pinnacle of recognition due to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical. And a brand new report alleges that Disney+ shall be persevering with this development by bringing the stage model of Aladdin to the streaming service.
This rumor involves us from Filmed On Stage, and hasn’t been formally confirmed by the Home of Mouse. Nonetheless, it is an thrilling prospect, particularly given what number of generations of moviegoers grew up watching the unique Aladdin film. In accordance with the report, the West Finish manufacturing of Aladdin was filmed earlier than it closed final 12 months, which is able to present the footage essential to deliver the stage adaptation to Disney+ subscribers.
It makes an excessive amount of sense for Disney+ to try to deliver extra filmed stage productions to the streaming service, due to this fact being a distinct segment place for these kinds of initiatives. Along with Hamilton, the Broadway model of Newsies can also be out there on Disney+. And if the West Finish manufacturing of Aladdin is already within the can, then it is smart that Disney would possibly need to put it on it streaming service. We’ll simply have to attend and see if this rumor involves fruition.
Whereas Hamilton is subsequent stage with regard to its reputation, Aladdin would even be an amazing option to deliver to Disney+ given the general public’s continued curiosity within the property. The live-action Aladdin film hit theaters in 2019, and handed the $1 billion mark on the field workplace. The Home of Mouse has already inexperienced lit a by-product for Billy Magnussen’s Prince Anders on Disney+, with an Aladdin live-action sequel can also be in growth.
For now we’ll simply have to attend and see if these rumors in regards to the Aladdin musical coming to Disney+ grow to be a actuality. It is definitely an thrilling prospect, particularly contemplating how Hamilton‘s launch triggered an enormous spike in downloads for the appliance. Subscriber have been watching and re-watching the hip hop musical, so it might make sense if Disney+ tried to strike whereas the iron was scorching with an analogous launch. Alas, the information hasn’t been confirmed or denied on the time of writing.
