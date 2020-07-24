After Hamilton, Could Another Broadway Musical May Be Coming Disney+?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied corporations. We could earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Over the previous few weeks, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical Hamilton has one way or the other grow to be much more of a popular culture sensation. The Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer successful present just lately reached a good wider viewers due to the Hamilton film on Disney+, which is a filmed efficiency that includes the unique principal solid. The film’s reputation has resulted in requires extra filmed Broadway musicals, and a brand new rumor signifies that the streaming service could also be bringing one other stage efficiency to streaming.