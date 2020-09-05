After hanging innocent daughter, father also committed suicide, the reason given in selfie video …

Shocking Incident: In Chittur district of Andhra Pradesh, a man committed suicide after killing his 4.5-year-old innocent daughter. Police Sub Inspector Mallikarjun of Chittoor-2 Town said that Ganesh shot a selfie video in Tamil language before committing suicide. In the video, he blamed his wife’s affair for the incident, according to news agency ANI. Also Read – Oil was stolen by putting a chip in the machine on the Petrol Pump, the police arrested Dhar …

Mallikarjun said, 'Ganesh, a resident of Chittoor, married Divya a few years ago. The couple had a 4.5-year-old daughter named Karthika. He was married to love, though his wife had an affair with another person in Chennai. Because of this there used to be a lot of quarrel between the two. 'The couple had a fight on Thursday evening as well. He told that Divya's mother and sister used to support Ganesh, as they too were upset with his (Divya) behavior.

According to news agency ANI, there was a fight in the couple on Thursday evening. After this he left the house with his daughter and rented a room in a private lodge. After this Ganesh made a selfie video in Tamil language. After this, he killed his daughter by hanging and then committed suicide.

Mallikarjun said that after getting information about the incident at 4 am on Friday morning, the police lodge arrived. He said that after the post-mortem, the dead bodies have been handed over to the relatives for the funeral. A case has been registered under sections 302, 306 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Police is searching for Divya who is absconding since the incident.