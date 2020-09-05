Entertainment

After hanging innocent daughter, father also committed suicide, the reason given in selfie video …

September 5, 2020
Shocking Incident: In Chittur district of Andhra Pradesh, a man committed suicide after killing his 4.5-year-old innocent daughter. Police Sub Inspector Mallikarjun of Chittoor-2 Town said that Ganesh shot a selfie video in Tamil language before committing suicide. In the video, he blamed his wife’s affair for the incident, according to news agency ANI. Also Read – Oil was stolen by putting a chip in the machine on the Petrol Pump, the police arrested Dhar …

Mallikarjun said, ‘Ganesh, a resident of Chittoor, married Divya a few years ago. The couple had a 4.5-year-old daughter named Karthika. He was married to love, though his wife had an affair with another person in Chennai. Because of this there used to be a lot of quarrel between the two. ‘The couple had a fight on Thursday evening as well. He told that Divya’s mother and sister used to support Ganesh, as they too were upset with his (Divya) behavior. Also Read – The second incident after the death of 3 people on South Superstar Pawan Kalyan’s birthday

According to news agency ANI, there was a fight in the couple on Thursday evening. After this he left the house with his daughter and rented a room in a private lodge. After this Ganesh made a selfie video in Tamil language. After this, he killed his daughter by hanging and then committed suicide. Also Read – About 43 percent cases of Kovid-19 in India, only from these three states, deaths are also highest

Mallikarjun said that after getting information about the incident at 4 am on Friday morning, the police lodge arrived. He said that after the post-mortem, the dead bodies have been handed over to the relatives for the funeral. A case has been registered under sections 302, 306 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Police is searching for Divya who is absconding since the incident.

