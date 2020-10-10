After Hathras case, Home Ministry shows strictness regarding women safety, issues new consultation

After the Hathras case, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a new consultation to the states on women safety. The Ministry of Home Affairs has told the states that if the crime against the woman has happened even outside the jurisdiction of the police station, then in that case a ‘zero FIR’ should be filed. Also Read – UP Police tightens screws on Mukhtar Ansari, gangster act on 25 criminals including six accomplices

Please tell that the inability of governments to stop crimes against women has increased a lot of controversy and the UP government is facing criticism. In this case, the negligence of the police along with the government has also come to light. Let us tell you that a controversy has erupted after the alleged gang rape and atrocity of a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, last month. After this incident there is a question mark on the safety of women.

In view of this, the Ministry of Home Affairs has reminded the State Governments to issue the new system of existing laws for "compulsory action by the police in cases of crimes against women". In a two-page advisory issued on Saturday, the Women's Safety Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs highlighted three key sections of the Criminal Procedure Code, which called for "compulsory registration of FIR", investigation within 60 days (in relation to rape) and a compulsory medical Are related to