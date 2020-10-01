After Hathras, gang-rape in Balrampur, died on the way to hospital

Balrampur: The case of impunity with the innocent in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, could not calm down, meanwhile, in Balrampur, a 22-year-old girl died after a gang-rape. In this case, the police have arrested two accused. Superintendent of Police Deoranjan Verma said that the matter is of Kotwali area. Here the deceased’s brother has said in Tahrir that his sister was gang-raped by two people. When the victim’s health worsened, he was sent home by rickshaw. His condition was not well at that time. The family members hurriedly left for the hospital, but he died on the way. Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi to visit Nirbhaya’s family of Hathras, asked Yogi Adityanath …

The police has registered a case of Gamprep and murder. The police investigated the case and both the accused have been arrested. There has been no confirmation of breaking of hands and feet in the post mortem. District Magistrate Balrampur Krishna Karunesh and Superintendent of Police Deo Ranjan Verma along with Mahant Mithilesh Nath Yogi of Devipatan Temple Tulsipur visited the family of the victim and consoled them. He was apprised about the prompt action taken by the police and the arrest of the accused. The family members were assured that the accused would be punished by effective lobbying by disposing of the entire investigation at the earliest. Also Read – Court rejects petition to remove mosque adjoining Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, cited this act

Permission letter of compensation amounting to Rs 6 lakh 18 thousand was given to the family of the victim from the hands of Mahant ji. This compensation amount will be completed by Thursday afternoon and will be sent to the victim’s mother’s bank account. Whatever assistance will be given from district and government level will be given. Also Read – CM Yogi talked to the family of Hathras gang rape victim through VC