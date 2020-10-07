After Hathras, in Rajasthan, family members went to cast votes – abducted from home and gang-raped a minor

Barmer Gangrape: Another heartbreaking incident has come to light in Rajasthan amid the outrage across the country over the alleged gang rape in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The incident of gang rape has come to light after the kidnapping of a minor from Barmer, Rajasthan. Late Tuesday, two youths kidnapped a minor girl in a village in Shiv police station area of ​​Barmer district and committed gangrape with her. During the accused, indecent photographs of the minor were also taken. The minor was alone in the house at the time of the incident. The members of the family went to cast their vote in the sarpanch elections to elect the village government. Also Read – Hathras case: ED’s initial investigation revealed, 100 crore funding from Mauritius to incite ethnic riots

According to the victim's family, all the family members had gone to vote for the panchayat elections and the minor girl was alone at home. The two youths kidnapped him and took him away from the house by sitting on a motorcycle and carried out the gang rape incident with him. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

In the complaint given to the police, it has been told from the family that when they returned home after casting their votes, the girl was not at home. The family started looking for him, but his clue was not found anywhere. After this, he informed the nearby police post. Later the minor got away from home in unconscious state.

The police has formed separate teams to speed up the search for the accused. According to the Superintendent of Police, the 15-year-old girl was found missing from the house. Its report was given to Bhiyad Chowki. During the search, the minor girl was found unconscious near the school. After regaining consciousness, he told that two boys had kidnapped him and taken him.