After Hathras, now the rape case came up in Gurugram, after the gang rape, the woman was brutally beaten

Chandigarh A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and brutally beaten by four men early Sunday in Gurugram, causing severe head injuries. Police gave this information on Sunday. He said that the age of the accused is between 20 and 25 years and all the accused were arrested within a few hours of the crime.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Karan Goyal said on the phone that the incident happened in DLF Phase 2 of Gurgaon. He said that all the four accused have been arrested. Three of them are delivery buoys.

Goyal said that one of the four accused met the woman on Saturday night near Sikanderpur metro station in Gurugram and took her to a builder's office. This crime happened in the same office. The other three accused were present there.

The ACP said that the accused beat the woman badly and hit her head against the wall when she protested. He told that the woman is seriously injured and has been admitted to a hospital in Gurugram.

Police said that the accused fled from the scene after carrying out the incident. Hearing the cry of the woman, a security guard of the campus reached the spot and alerted the police. He was later taken to the hospital. Another police officer said that a case has been registered against the accused.