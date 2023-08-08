After Her Divorce From Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Changes The Lyrics To “Piece by Piece”:

Before she and Brandon Blackstock broke up, Kelly Clarkson wrote the song “Piece by Piece” regarding their relationship. She just sang it for the initial time since they broke up. And yes, some changes have been made to the lyrics.

Kelly told her Las Vegas crowd, “When I first wrote this song, it was just full of hope, right? “And well, sometimes being hopeful turns into being hopeless, so here we proceed ‘Piece by Piece.'”

On June 2020 After Seven Years Of Marriage The Couple Revealed That They Are Splitting:

Us Weekly revealed in June 2020 that after almost seven years of marriage, Clarkson had filed for a divorce from Blackstock.

The couple’s court fight quickly got messy because they fought over who would get control of their two kids, River Rose as well as Remington, in addition to who would pay alimony and who would get what from their shared assets.

Kelly Clarkson Have To Pay Blackstock $115,000 Each Month Until January 2024:

The “Since You Been Gone” singer’s divorce was confirmed in March 2022, and she agreed to pay Blackstock $115,000 every month until January 2024.

Clarkson also gave her ex-husband a one-time payment of more than $1.3 million. Clarkson, who got main care of the children, will also have to make payments of $45,601 a month within child support till the kids turn 18 or finish high school or can support themselves.

Via These “Piece by Piece” Song Kelly Talking To Her Father About How Brandon Was A Better Dad And Spouse Compared To Him:

Clarkson sings “Piece by Piece” from the point of view of her talking to her father regarding how her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is a better dad and husband than he was.

The song is a follow-up to “Because of You,” which was released in 2004 and is also about how the musician’s father’s absence caused her pain and trouble.

The Original lyrics:

“But piece by piece, he collected me

Up off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah

Piece by piece, he filled the holes

That you burned in me at six years old

And you know

He never walks away, he never asks for money

He takes care of me, he loves me

Piece by piece, he restored my faith

That a man can be kind and a father could

Stay”

The new lyrics?

“Piece by piece, I collected me

Off the ground where you abandoned things

Piece by piece, I filled the holes

That you burned in me at six years old

I just walk away when they ask for money

I take care of me, ’cause I love me

Piece by piece, I restored my faith

That a heart can still beat even when it breaks”

The Original lyrics:

“Piece by piece, I fell far from the tree

I will never leave him like you left me

And she will never have to wonder her worth

Because unlike you, I’m gonna put her first

And you know

He’ll never walk away, he’ll never break her heart

He’ll take care of things, he’ll love her

Piece by piece, he restored my faith

That a man can be kind and a father should be great”

The new lyrics?

“Piece by piece, I fell far from the tree

I will never leave them like you left me

And they will never have to wonder their worth

Because unlike you, I’m gonna put them first

I never walk away, I never break their hearts

I’ll take care of things when you leave scars

Piece by piece, I restored my faith

That a heart can still beat even if it breaks”

Why Kelly Clarkson Changed The Lyrics Of “Piece by Piece” Song?

The change in the lyrics seems to point to one of the main things that caused Blackstock and Clarkson to split up. The two people got married in 2013 and broke up in 2020. They got a divorce in 2022.

People found out in July 2021 that a judge in Los Angeles County had told Clarkson to pay Blackstock $150,000 per month within spousal support and $45,601 per month within child support.

Blackstock Will Get Approximately $2.4 Million Per Year From Clarkson:

Blackstock, who is 43 years old, would get a total of $195,601 from Clarkson each month, which is approximately $2.4 million per year. The order also said that the singer had to pay her ex-husband’s lawyer fees and other bills related to their divorce, which was still going on at the time.

In November 2020, a source told that Blackstock wanted more than twice as much in child support and asked Clarkson for him $436,000 each month, $301,000 within spousal support, and $135,000.

“We’re putting together the setlist for Vegas right now,” Clarkson told guests Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. “I don’t want to sing “Piece by Piece” because that was a very hopeful place where you could project what you hoped for and what you hoped you wouldn’t do again.”

She went on, “This is where I ended up, because I went from being a hardcore pass to, you know, being pregnant alongside my first child, so we ended up in a different place.” It wasn’t the same.”

“So, I’m going to treat that part and what happened there with respect. “What I felt at the time isn’t gone I did feel that, which had been real at a single point,” the former American Idol contestant said.

Clarkson Additionally Stated That She Was Going To Sing That Song During Her Residency:

Clarkson eventually said that she was going to sing the song during her stay “not just for the fans, yet for that girl who really thought that was what was going on, and that’s what I saw.”