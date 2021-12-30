After hiring Messi, PSG goes for another Barcelona star who could be released

Barcelona could lose one of the figures of its squad (Reuters)

After the last statements of Kylian Mbappé, everything seems to indicate that the much desired renewal agreement that the PSG. The Parisian star could put an end to his stage in France in June 2022 and that is why the entity has already started to study the market to try to alleviate his departure.

On the other hand, Barcelona continues with the process of restructuring the squad with the arrival of Xavi Hernandez to the bench of substitutes. However, the financial problems of the Catalan team complicate this task to the point of not being able to offer juicy contracts to your most valuable players.

Ousmané Dembele He is one of them, the 24-year-old is one of the favorites of the new culé coach and will end his contract on June 30, so from Saturday He could freely start negotiating with any club he wants.

As of January 1, Dembelé is free to negotiate with whoever he wants (Efe)

In this context, the Catalan newspaper Sports world revealed that the Parisian entity already made the first contacts with the agent of the footballer Moussa Sissoko to let you know that they would be willing to negotiate a good financial agreement with your client to arrive in France next June for free.

With this offer, the agent plays his last cards to get the best deal for his client, who, according to what they point out from Spain, is willing to continue wearing Barça and sign for another two seasons, but it does not depend only on his will, but also on that of his financial group.

The last meetings were tense and time plays in favor of the footballer. From Paris they wait for the right moment to act in a similar way to what they did with the hiring of Lionel Messi, who also ended his contract with the Barça team and arrived in Paris for free.

Dembelé has offers from several powerful in Europe (Reuters)

Starting this saturday Dembelé will have the absolute power to decide what he wants to do with his sports career. If he renews with Barcelona it will be for two more seasons, but if he does not he will have to study what is the best option to continue and that of returning to his country to play alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi would not displease him at all.

Recently, in addition to PSG, names such as that of the Juventus and Manchester United, two of the clubs that have followed him for some time and that could make a greater financial effort than Barcelona when sitting down to negotiate the contract figures.

