After his attack on the judge at the ATP in Mexico, Zverev received a striking sanction

The moment when Alexander hits the umpire’s chair (Photo: Reuters)

Frustration is a common currency that athletes must learn to deal with throughout their professional careers. The last episode he had Alexander Zverev at ATP 500 by Acapulco by hitting the umpire’s chair four times with his racket after being eliminated in the doubles draw, he was condemned by the entire circuit and even the German himself promised to reflect on his actions. Frustration turned to fury. However, the circuit authorities sanctioned the player but with a somewhat striking measure.

In a statement published on the official website of the body that regulates sport worldwide, the punishment was made public. “TO Zverev was given an additional fine of US$25,000 and an eight-week suspension from any ATP-sanctioned event.reported the final report. The controversy behind the sanction is that there is a condition so that, after all, the number 3 on the planet does not comply with the punishment if it shows good behavior.

“However, the fine and suspension are withheld on the condition that, during a trial period ending on February 22, 2023 (one year after the incident), the player does not incur a new code violation that results in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty based on an act, such as disrespectful or aggressive behavior directed toward an official, opponent, spectator or other person during or at the conclusion of a match or verbal or physical abuse of an official, opponent, spectator or any another person while on the court or on site,” they added.

Zverev was part of the German Davis Cup team and won two of the three points (Photo: Reuters)

The exception will allow Alexander to continue competing in 2022 without problems: “If the conditions are met, the sanctions will be formally waived after the trial period ends. If the conditions are not met, sanctions will be invoked after any appeal process is exhausted.” In addition, the ATP revealed that Zverev “already received a total of US$40,000 in on-site fines for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct in Acapulco” and that “He also lost the total prize money of 31 thousand (singles and doubles), as well as all the points of the ATP Ranking of the event”.

On the other hand, the German has the chance to appeal until Friday, March 11, the result of the investigation in search of a lighter punishment, although the tax will initially be accessible to comply with as long as he does not have another outburst within any field. . With the Masters 1000 de Indian Wells just around the corner, Alexander is expected to return to the courts of the circuit in the United States from next March 10.

Zverev’s violent reaction in Mexico

