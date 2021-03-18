After his car accident, Tiger Wood returned home to continue his recovery

Tiger Woods wants to recover to return to the circuit (AFP)

On February 23, Tiger Woods suffered a shocking accident when he lost control of his vehicle while driving through Los Angeles and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital due to injuries to one of his legs. After a long operation and spending several days in the clinic, the golfer returned home to continue with his rehabilitation.

“Happy to report that I return home and continue with my recovery. I am very grateful for the support I have received in recent weeks. Thanks to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and the medical staff, ”said the former PGA Tour number 1 in a statement posted on his social networks. “I will be recovering at home and working to be stronger every day”

Woods had been transferred to another Los Angeles hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, after undergoing surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and was reported to be in good spirits following follow-up treatment for his injuries.

The winner of 15 Grand Slam tournaments now faces a long recovery of his injuries, which included open fractures to the tibia and fibula of the right leg, as well as additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle.

This is how the vehicle in which Woods was traveling was left (Reuters)

Before the accident, the American He had recently undergone his fifth back operation but was hoping to be ready to participate in the Augusta Masters in April.

Woods He is considered the best golfer of all time by various specialists and has won the Masters Tournament five times, the US Open three times, the PGA Championship four times and the British Open three times. In the last time, a back injury for which he was intervened on five occasions (the last in January of this year) had taken him away from the playing fields.

His last appearance had been with his son Charlie, 11 years old, during their participation in the PNC Championship family tournament in Orlando, Florida. “I don’t think words can describe this,” the former PGA No. 1, winner of 15 Grand Slam tournaments, declared then. “Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I, is a memory for our entire lives.”

A little over a month ago, the American had left the operating room after undergoing a microdiscotomy, the fifth operation on his back that he had throughout his career, to remove a disc fragment that was pressing on his sciatic nerve. The doctors then considered that the operation had been successful and that the player could achieve a full recovery.

“I’m already seeing how to resume training to prepare my return to the circuit”Woods said at the time in a statement confirming his absence from the Farmer’s Insurance Open tournament in San Diego and the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles. In that writing, he also anticipated his intentions to participate in the Masters in April, which he conquered for the fifth time in 2019.

