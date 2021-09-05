After his conflictive departure from Roma, Javier Pastore has a new club in Europe: he will be the seventh Argentine on the squad

Javier Pastore left Roma and signed with Elche of Spain (EFE / EPA / EXPA / DOMINIK ANGERER)



Although he did not have a good time in recent times after being marginalized from the professional team of the Roma, Javier Pastore you already have new reasons to smile. The Argentine midfielder has a new club after confirming that he will join the Elche from Spain for a season. In this way, it will become the seventh Argentine footballer on the squad.

“Good morning to all the Illicitanos, I am the Thin Pastore and I am very happy to join your project. I can’t wait to start training with the team and see them at the Martinez Valero. Very soon. A lot of Elche and we go with everything! ”, Were the words expressed by the footballer with a past in Talleres de Córdoba and Huracán in the video that the club published to announce his hiring.

Previously, the Elche – which is owned by the Argentine businessman Christian Bragarnik – He had anticipated the new signing with a series of images on his social networks that showed Iconic places in Rome and then an airport in which suitcases with the colors of the Argentine flag were seen. Hours later they revealed that the protagonist of that enigmatic message was Pastore.

The Thin will thus join Axel Werner, Pablo Piatti, Iván Marcone, Guido Carrillo, Lucas Boyé and Darío Benedetto in the team that debuted this season in the Spanish League with a defeat by 1-0 before him Atletico Madrid from Diego Cholo Simeone and that then reaped a draw 1-1 in view of Sevilla in local condition.

The 32-year-old midfielder will not return to Argentine football for the moment (AFP)

In this way, the possibility of Pastore returning to Argentine football is completely closed, at least in the short term. That was one of the chaces that had arisen after the midfielder was marginalized from the professional team of Roma after the arrival of the Portuguese Jose Mourinho as a new coach.

Days ago, Roma had announced “the consensual termination of the contract for the rights of the sports performances of the player Javier Pastore”, who still had two years of ties left. “The attacking midfielder still had a two-year contract at 4 million net per season but in the end a compensation agreement was reached between the parties for a saving of more than 7 million euros for the ‘Giallorossi’ funds, equivalent to a year of gross salary of the player ”, explained from the club in which It did not go down well that the Argentine went to France to be part of the presentation of Lionel Messi as a new PSG player.

The Elche It thus becomes the sixth club in the career of the 32-year-old footballer, with a past in the National Team. Its beginnings were in Cordoba workshops and then jumped to Hurricane where he was part of that remembered team of Angel Cappa that was at the gates of the title. Later he landed on the Palermo from Italy and then move on to PSG, where he played seven seasons. After a stay at the Roma very choppy by successive injuries, the Thin arrives for the first time in Spanish football.

KEEP READING:

“Koeman disrespected me”: withering statements by a Barcelona figure discarded by DT

Messi published a photo of the training of the National Team in Brazil and generated a furor among his teammates

The fierce fight between Arturo Vidal and Richarlison: “And who knows this clown?”