After his controversial phrase and subsequent release on the Boca fans, Cristian Pavón scored his first goal at Atlético Mineiro

Cristian Pavón scored his first goal in the Brasileirao for Atlético Mineirowhich fell on the hour as a local before Athletico Paranaense by 3 to 2. The former Boca Juniors striker scored for the partial 2-1 at the beginning of the complement. However, the Galo could not hold the advantage on two occasions and the Rojinegro ended up turning the score around.

Kichán captured a rebound inside the area, hooked it and immediately took out a strong right hand that left the rival goalkeeper, Bento Krepski, without reaction. The 26-year-old footballer who emerged from Talleres de Córdoba celebrated his first goal in his third match with Mineiro (the first starter) in a very effusive manner and in front of his fans.

Cristian Pavón came from being involved in the controversy over a phrase that did not go down well in the Boca world. “I was impressed with the Atlético Mineiro fans. It is the same or more passionate than that of Boca ”, was the statement of the Argentine, after his debut with the Brazilian team.

Cristian Pavón of Atlético Mineiro celebrates the team’s second goal, his first since his arrival at Galo (REUTERS / Cris Mattos)

For this reason, Kichan went out to clarify his statements and this Friday, through a story of Instagramexpressed: “What a way to invent false information, I always respected Boca and its fans I have a great love for them. They gave me everything and I never declared anything against the club. If you want to invent fake news to divert opinion elsewhere, don’t look here. THANK YOU”.

Curassow played 164 games with the Boca Juniors shirt, scored 36 goals and celebrated 6 titles In the institution. Nevertheless, his departure was not on good terms, as he did it with the pass in his possession and without leaving money to the coffers of the club. After not agreeing on its renewal with the Xeneize and sign a pre-contract with Atlético Mineiro as a free agent, Cristian was separated and spent a semester without playing with the Ribera first team.

KEEP READING:

From Mario Pergolini’s dart to the new parade for Riquelme: the reactions to the fall of Edinson Cavani’s pass to Boca Juniors

Edinson Cavani rejected Boca Juniors’ offer: the reasons

The controversy in Independiente-River Plate: the referee Rapallini omitted a clear penalty against Borja de Barreto, who should have been expelled

What Gallardo said to Julio Falcioni in the greeting before the game between River Plate and Independiente in Avellaneda

The pearls of Barcelona’s 6-0 defeat of Pumas by Joan Gamper: Lewandowski’s show, Dani Alves’s joke and Piqué’s gesture on the bench