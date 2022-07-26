After his departure from Boca Juniors, Sebastián Battaglia is a candidate to lead a historic Brazilian club

Battaglia sounds to lead Vasco da Gama, from the Brazilian Series B (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

the output of Sebastian Battaglia of Boca Juniors occurred in the midst of an internal conflict between the now former coach of the first team and the football council which has as its main face Juan roman riquelme, current first vice president of the institution. The early elimination of the Copa Libertadores after losing against Corinthians served as a trigger for the board to decide to end the link.

After the appointment of Hugo Ibarra, another historic former player, as the new coach of Xeneize, Battaglia’s last name already rings in one of the clubs with the longest tradition in Brazilian football. As indicated by the portal fans, Vasco Da Gama would have León as one of the candidates to assume the team after the dismissal of Maurício Souza, who was fired in the last few hours by president Jorge Salgado after the 1-0 defeat against Vila Nova for matchday 20 of Series B of the local Championship. The Rio de Janeiro team is third in the competition with 35 points and is in the promotion zone to the highest category.

The former Boca coach is part of a list of four possible replacements for Souza in which the remaining three are local. Besides Battaglia, one of the candidates is the experienced Renato Gauchowho has already directed the Rio de Janeiro team on two previous occasions and was on the bench as DT in what was the team’s first relegation, in 2008.

The Brazilian had one last step as technical director at Flamengo, where he fell to Palmeiras in the final of the Libertadores 2021. In the previous one, he was the manager of the Gremio for five years, in which he was crowned champion of the Copa Libertadores 2017 after winning in the final to Lanús. Thanks to that title, he achieved the mark of being a winner as a soccer player and DT in the Porto Alegre team. Gaúcho already knows what it is like to lead in the rise of Brazil, since he was the coach of Bahia during the 2010 season.

The former Xeneize coach won two titles at the head of the first team (Boca Juniors)

Another of the names that appear as a possible next Vasco coach is Guto Ferreira, who has extensive experience commanding groups of the second category. His last step was for Bahía, a team that also plays in Serie B of the Brazilian. To his credit he has managed 16 clubs in his career.

The one remaining on the payroll to take over the Admiral is Eduardo Baptista. The 50-year-old has been without a club since he was sacked by Juventude in June. He started his career at Sport Recife (2014) and then went through Fluminense, Ponte Preta, Palmeiras, Atlético-GO, Coritiba, Vila Nova, CSA, Mirassol and Remo. As DT he won the Serie D in 2020, the Copa do Nordeste (2014), the Copa Verde (2021) and the Campeonato Pernambucano (2014).

A few days ago, Battaglia spoke for the first time after his dismissal as manager of Boca and pointed against the Football Council and his departure. “It hurt me the way and the way. At the end of the day, we all want good for Boca. When they told me that he was going to be Boca’s coach, they came to my house, we talked about it and I accepted it. I would have liked it to be the same now, that they come to my house, that we talk a little more, as it should be, “he assured, remembering that he was fired at a service station. “They didn’t tell me why (they fired him), I didn’t ask why when they appointed me, but these are their decisions. I have my convictions and I accept the decisions”.

