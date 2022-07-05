After his departure from PSG, what will become of the future of Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino directed 84 games at PSG and won three titles (Reuters)

This Tuesday Christophe Galtier gave his first press conference as coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine was in charge of the team for a season and a half and, despite winning the Ligue 1, the Champions Trophy and the French Cup, the team’s performance was not up to expectations, which is why the leadership agreed to his departure. At this time, the former coach of Espanyol de Barcelona is without a job, but from England they anticipate that he will not be short of offers.

The institution and the coach’s legal representation closed last week an indemnity agreement for bag and the four members of his coaching staff (two Spaniards and two Argentines) for the season that they still had pending in their contract. That deal would amount to about 10 million euros, according to French sports media.

The mystery now is what will happen to Pochettino in the future, taking into account that several of the clubs that were interested in him some time ago are already working with other coaches. One is the case of Barcelona, who has opted for Xavi Hernández and whose leadership does not have in mind to interrupt the Spanish process. The same is true, for example, with the Manchester United, who began working under the orders of the Dutchman Erik ten Hag. Or for example with Real Madridchampion of the last Champions League with Carlo Ancelotti.

Pochettino becomes one of the most sought-after jobless coaches on the market (Reuters)

In this context, the daily The Sun He was able to talk to a source close to the 50-year-old from Rosario who assured him: “Mauricio has never hidden his belief that he feels happier in the Premier League than anywhere else. He loves England and he also knows that they admire him here for what he has done in the past”.

It should be remembered that Pochettino had a remembered passage through the Southampton and then he played a great job with Tottenham, which now has the Italian Antonio Conte, by promoting youth who were or are still part of the English team such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier y Kyle Walker. But he was also able to make soccer players like Moussa Sissoko, Heung-min Son and Chistian Eriksenfundamental pieces in the team that reached the 2019 Champions League final and fell to Liverpool.

From the coach’s environment they believe that his work in the London team positions him to be one of the most valued free coaches, but they cross out some options. Because of his affinity with the TottenahmI would never direct Arsenal, for instance. The British portal anticipates that there are clubs of Germany y spain who are interested in Pochettino, but also informs that he will wait a while before making a decision, so it can be anticipated that he will not be seen on the substitute benches for the rest of the year.

