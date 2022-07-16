After his departure from River Plate, Fabrizio Angileri was introduced to Spanish football: “It’s the dream of any player”

Greetings from Fabrizio Angileri to the Getafe fans

Getafeafter suffering until the end to avoid relegation to the Second Division in Spain (it was only one point above Granada, the last to lose the category), seeks to rearm and One of his main bets in this transfer market is Argentine left back Fabrizio Angileri.

The Turquito He was one of the main figures of the squad commanded by Marcelo Gallardo. However, as a result of not having reached an economic agreement with the leadership of River Plate to extend his contract, the club made the decision to separate him from the squad and not use him anymore with six months to go before the end of his contract (30 of June). His last official match was on October 31, in a 1-1 draw against Estudiantes de La Plata as a visitor in the last Professional League (he came on for Robert Rojas with 14 minutes remaining in the match).

The Spanish opted for the former Godoy Cruz de Mendoza to replace the Uruguayan Mathías Olivera, who was transferred to Napoli for a figure close to 11 million euros. “I feel immense joy to have this opportunity in European football. I come with a great desire to succeed, to do things well. I am very happy with this new club, happy for the present I have. I’m here to do things very well”, said the footballer at a press conference.

Angileri, who in his time at the Millionaire won an Argentine Cup, an Argentine Super Cup, a Professional League, a Champions Trophy and a South American Recopa, stated that “South American football is tough, just like European football. The Spanish League is very competitive, that attracted me. I come to contribute to the group both inside and outside. The important thing is the unity of the group”.

“I am a physical player, who plays down the lane. In Argentine soccer they used me for that characteristic, I have good punch, good center. I will try to adapt as quickly as possible to European football”, described the man from Mendoza, who clarified that he has no problem playing as a lane in a line of 3 or as a left-wing marker in a defense of 4 players.

The Argentine will compete for a place in Quique Sánchez Flores’ starting team with his compatriot Jonathan Silva, a former Boca Juniors and Estudiantes de La Plata footballer. “I found a beautiful club. I am happy with this possibility. It is one of the most competitive leagues. I have the opportunity to demonstrate. In recent seasons at River I had offers from other clubs, but Getafe seduced me. I asked colleagues who passed through here and they told me wonders, ”he argued.

“I had the opportunity to have a good performance at River, although I couldn’t play in the last half. I have experience”, concluded Angileri, who knew how to be one of the figures of the cast commanded by the Doll.

