After his frustrated transfer to River Plate, Luis Suárez offered himself to a powerful European club

The Uruguayan could continue in European football (Reuters)

The future of the Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez remains unknown after Atlético de Madrid announced that they would not renew his contract. At 35 years old, he gunslinger you want to continue competing at the highest level to arrive in top form at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which could be the last of his career.

Much was speculated about his next destination. After rule out his arrival at River Plate after being eliminated from the Copa LibertadoresNacional de Uruguay appeared as the main candidate to keep their goals.

Nevertheless, in Germany his name arose after the unfortunate loss suffered by the Borussia Dortmund in attack, when the club announced the departure of Sebastien Haller when diagnosed with a testicular tumor.

Sebastien Haller was diagnosed with testicular cancer (Reuters)

As reported Sky Sport Germanythe former Barcelona offered to fill the void left by the Ivorian strikerwho had recently signed for the German club after the departure of Erling Haaland to Manchester City in exchange for 31 million euros plus another 4 in goals.

Haller, signed by Dortmund to Ajax, suffers from testicular cancer and earlier this week he had to leave training preseason to undergo treatment, the German club announced in a statement.

Without a stipulated date for his return, heThe German entity would be forced to go out on the market again to replace that loss and a possible interest in Luis Suárez, who maintains his free agent status, is not ruled out.

The decision is in the hands of Sebastian Kehlthe head of the sports area of BVBwho must make a quick move since in just three weeks the new season will start in the Bundesliga.

Luis Suárez wants to arrive in optimal conditions at the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Reuters)

It is no secret that the experienced Uruguayan striker wants to continue his career in Europe as think it’s him most conducive scenario to arrive in optimal conditions at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Along these lines, Borussia Dortmund could be a good option since their league is very competitive and they will also be able to play the Champions League against the best teams on the continent.

The gunman accumulated 33 goals in his last two seasons in Spanish football and continues to be a threat in the rival area. The decision is in the hands of the German team, who could also bet on giving minutes to their 17-year-old jewel, Youssoufa Moukoko.

KEEP READING

Luis Suárez announced that he will not sign with River Plate: “I was very excited about fighting for the Copa Libertadores”

Uruguay: Nacional fans launched a campaign to convince Luis Suárez to return to the team and senators and ministers joined

Luis Suárez was present in Liniers: the mockery of the Vélez fans to River Plate