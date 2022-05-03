After his historic management in the German team, Joachim Löw sounds to replace Pochettino in PSG

Everything indicates that Mauricio Pochettino will not continue as coach of Paris Saint Germain next season (Photo: REUTERS)

Although Mauricio Pochettino recently won the Ligue 1 title and stated that he feels there is “100% chance” to continue in the Paris Saint GermainEverything indicates that he will leave at the end of the season. The PSG He has gone through a turbulent campaign, with the elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League as the hardest blow, which left the figure of the coach very weak. For this reason, some replacements are already sounding.

One of the names that has begun to sound more strongly in recent hours is that of Joachim Löwwho was coach of the germany team for more than 15 years and who was released after leaving the German team at the end of the last edition of the European Championship.

According to information released by Marc Mechenoua, a journalist for the French version of the site Goal.comthe entourage of the emir of Qatar would have begun to collect data on the former DT of the teamwho would have a strong desire to return to work in a club and would be delighted to take the reins of the PSG.

Joachim Löw is free after his extensive stint with the Germany team (Photo: REUTERS)

It is known that Joachim Löw He does not have a great experience at the club level, since he had steps through low-caliber teams such as Austria Vienna, FC Tirol, Adanaspor, Karlsruher SC y Fenerbahcein addition to only obtaining the German Cup when he was in charge of the VfB Stuttgart in the 1996/97 season. But his great work as coach of his country has made him a tempting option.

lion took the reins of Germany in 2006 with the purpose of continuing the work that had been carried out with Jürgen Klinsmann and was in charge of molding one of the best national teams of the time, which he took to the top by being crowned world champion in the 2014. Undoubtedly, Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants a person accustomed to managing locker rooms with figures, since the bet is to put together another stellar team around Lionel Messi to return to fight to conquer Europe.

Löw became world champion with Germany in Brazil 2014 (Photo: Getty Images)

The name of Joachim Löw is not the only one on the table. There are several candidates in the orbit of a Paris Saint Germain which has a sports policy prone to constant changes of coaches and players in order to always have the best on their side. Other possible replacements for Pochettino son Zinedine Zidaneone of the great favorites because he is also out of work, and the Italian Antonio Contewho has gained strength in recent weeks but is currently in the Tottenham.

