After his release from jail, Kafeel Khan gave a statement – instead of playing ‘Rajdharma’, UP government is doing ‘Bal Hatha’

Lucknow / Mathura: After being released from Mathura jail, Dr. Kafeel Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh government is doing ‘Bal Hatha’ instead of performing ‘Raj Dharma’ and she can implicate him in any other matter. The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday declared the arrest of Khan illegal under the National Security Act (Rasuka) and ordered his immediate release. Following a court order, Khan was released from Madhura jail late on Tuesday. Khan’s lawyer Irfan Ghazi told PTI-language, “The Mathura jail administration informed me at around 11 pm that Dr. Kafeel would be released and he was released around midnight.” After being released from jail, Khan thanked the court in a conversation with PTI-language. Also Read – After being released, Dr. Kafeel – UP government, ‘stubborn like children’, expressed fear of being trapped again

Khan said, “I will always be thankful to all my well-wishers who raised their voice for my release. The administration was not ready for release but I was released due to the wishes of the people. ” He said, “In Ramayana, Maharishi Valmiki had said that the king should work for ‘Raj Dharma’. In Uttar Pradesh, ‘Raja’ is not playing ‘Raj Dharma’ but ‘Bal Hatha’. Khan said that he feared that the government could implicate him in some other matter. He claimed that he and his family may have to face many difficulties as the state government is behind them due to an oxygen case at BRD Medical College. Khan said that now he wants to help the flood affected people in Bihar and Assam. Also Read – Dr. Kafeel Khan released to jail under NSA, High court told arrest illegal

A bench of Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Soumitra Dayal Singh ordered his release on the plea of ​​Khan’s mother Nuzhat Parveen. According to the petition, Khan was granted bail by the competent court in February and was to be released on bail. He was not released for four days and was later charged against him. The petition argued that it was therefore illegal to keep him in custody. Kafeel was jailed since January for making inflammatory speeches at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) last year against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). Also Read – Allahabad High Court calls detention of Dr. Kafeel under NSA as ‘illegal’, orders for immediate release

Significantly, in August 2017, Kafeel came to the discussion after the case of death of large number of patients children due to lack of oxygen at Gorakhpur Medical College. He came out as a hero to save the lives of children by arranging emergency oxygen cylinders. Later action was taken against him and nine other doctors and staff members of the hospital. Now all these are released on bail. The state government’s investigation freed Khan from all major allegations after which he asked the Yogi Adityanath government to apologize. The doctor alleged that the children died due to institutional failure. Later, he started getting threats, besides filing a case against him, his family was also attacked, which Kafeel termed as political vendetta on behalf of the state government.