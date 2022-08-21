After his scandalous separation with Shakira, Gerard Piqué was photographed with his new girlfriend at a concert in Spain

The defender was seen in public with who would be his new partner

Gerard Piqué continues to occupy the front pages of the media in Spain. Unfortunately for him, the face of the former 2010 world champion does not appear exclusively in sports newspapers but rather in shows and entertainment, especially after his official separation from Shakira in June.

Now, the Barcelona central became a trend again in social networks by being the protagonist of some Photos published by the Spanish magazine socialite of Telecinco and that They quickly toured the world.

in them the footballer could be seen for the first time with his new girlfriendthe 23-year-old Clara Chía Martí, with whom she would have maintained a relationship while continuing to live with the Colombian singer and her children.

The images in question belong to a concert that took place on Friday in the Catalan town of Puigcerdá. There was developed Summerfest Cerdanyato which the player went to see the show of the Spanish singer Danny Martin

However, Piqué was not only with who would be his new partner, but also he also shared the show with his brother, his father and several friends, which suggests that he has already introduced the public relations officer to those closest to him.

“They kissed and there were many gestures of complicity: hugs and caresses”they assured the Mamarazzis of the Spanish medium The newspaperwhat’s more“they did not hide”so those present at the venue were able to take some photographs and record some videos.

12 years younger than him, Clara and Piqué met in the workplace since she is a Public Relations student but at the same time works for the soccer player in one of the Kosmos offices, a company of which she is one of its owners.

From there, the bond between the two grew and even the environment helped them keep the issue secret, according to what the British media reported last week. The Sun. “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. She has kept quiet about their relationship, but everyone around them knows what is happening, ”reported an anonymous source close to the girl.

It should be remembered that, although they did not get married, Shakira and Piqué bought properties since they began the relationship and that is why a legal battle began for the division of assets, and the highest is a private plane valued at 20 million dollars.

The singer decided to move to her house in Miami and in the next few days her children will do so, who are still in Barcelona. The boys’ tenure was the first round Shakira won.

With regard to sports, it will be necessary to see how this whole matter influences the performance of the footballer, who despite being a benchmark within the squad, Xavi Hernández made it clear to him that he would not be one of the undisputed starters and this was demonstrated in the first league match against Rayo Vallecano, where he occupied a place on the substitute bench throughout the match.

