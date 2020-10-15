After Hyderabad, heavy rains, submerged roads, flood water entered houses

Mumbai: After Hyderabad, heavy rains are now causing havoc in many areas including Mumbai and Pune. Due to heavy rains, waterlogging was seen in other cities including Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra. Punas rained heavily throughout the night. Due to this, there was water logging on the streets and roads. Due to this, people had to face a lot of problems in traffic. Not only this, the water of the waterlogged due to rain entered the houses and people could not even sleep. Let me tell you that a person was seen flowing here in the flow of water. However, people later saved him. Also Read – PM Modi spoke to the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, assured of all possible help

Let us know that due to heavy rains in Hyderabad, Yello Alert was issued. A total of 15 people died here due to heavy rain. According to news agency ANI, warnings have been issued in many parts of Maharashtra even today. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the entire North Konkan region including Mumbai, Thane. Please tell that due to heavy rains, there has been waterlogging in the city. At the same time, the flood water has penetrated into people's homes.

#WATCH Heavy rainfall triggers water logging in parts of Mumbai; visuals from near Sion police station and King's Circle. #MumbaiRains India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Mumbai for today. pic.twitter.com/wHZ1i6H1xX – ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

40 people have been evacuated in flood-affected Nimgaon. Please tell that now B15 people are stuck here due to this waterlogging. Their rescue work is still going on. People are being resuscitated in many other places as well. According to the news agency, water has filled the knee in many areas of Mumbai. Waterlogging is being seen in many places including Mumbai, Thane and Pune. Traffic has been affected here due to water logging.