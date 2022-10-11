After intense protests due to lack of electricity, the number of political prisoners of the Cuban regime rose to 1,026

Repression increases in Cuba REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini/File Photo

The Spanish organization Prisoners Defenders (PD) registered in September 36 new cases of political prisoners in Cuba.

According to its latest report, with data closing on September 30, in Cuba there is “a total of 1,026 political prisoners and of conscience suffering judicial sentences or provisions of limitation of liberty by prosecutors without any judicial supervision.”

The document, published this Monday, indicates that of those 1,026 prisoners are related to “an activism or public expression evident opposition to government policies or defense of the fundamental rights of human beings”.

Among the 1,026 political prisoners are 34 minors

According to the document, among the last 36 arrest cases there are more than 20 people who were arrested by the forces of the Castro regime during the latest protests linked to the prolonged power outages in recent days. These demonstrations intensified after Hurricane Ian passed through the western end of the country, which is estimated to have influenced the increase in arbitrary arrests.

“After the new wave of protests in recent months, the Cuban dictatorship has activated a wide deployment of police and military, some in civilian clothes, but with campaign boots that revealed their military affiliation, to repress the protesters with brutal violence, which is increasing the list of political prisoners in Cuba. Dozens are detained and will be prosecuted through the Summary Criminal Procedure by Direct Attestation”, describes the report.

In La Palma, Arroyo Naranja, Cuba protests were registered after the blackout in Cuba

According to PD, during the last year they have added 819 cases of political prisoners in Cuba, to a total of 1,261. The organization’s historical data reflects that at the beginning of October 2021 there were 442 people kidnapped by the island’s dictatorship.

The report adds that 234 prisoners have been released from prison in this same period26 of them during this month, mostly after full compliance with the imposed sanction.

The organization specifies that its list includes 181 protesters who have been convicted of sedition and that at least 171 have been sentenced to an average of 10 years and two months in prison each.

The Cuban dictator, Miguel Diaz-Canel

It also denounces that among the 1,026 are 34 minorsof which 24 are serving sentences and ten are being criminally prosecuted.

According to their classification, there are currently in Cuban prisons 766 convicted of conscience (deprived of liberty), 231 convicted of conscience (with limited freedom) and 29 cases of other political prisoners.

It also details in its report that 739 prisoners of conscience have been sentenced with sentences of up to 30 years17 carry the sentence of 30 years in prison or life imprisonment, and at least 117 women (including transsexual women) still continue with orders and political and conscientious convictions.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

“Labor pimping”: the reality behind the missions of Cuban doctors in Mexico and the world

Persecution in Cuba: Prisoners Defenders denounced that in the last year 1,251 political prisoners were registered

Prisoners Defenders presented a forceful report on religious repression in Cuba: “It is terribly Machiavellian”