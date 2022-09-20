After its devastating passage through the Dominican Republic, Hurricane Fiona grew to Category 3 and is advancing towards the Turks and Caicos Islands

Hurricane Fiona in the Dominican Republic

Experts expected Fiona to spend Tuesday morning next to Grand Turk Island, where the capital of the British territory is located.

“Storms are unpredictable”, Prime Minister Washington Misick said in a statement from London, where he was attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. “Therefore they must take all precautions to ensure their safety.” Misick was scheduled to return to the island on Thursday.

Rains, strong winds and nearly 800 displaced by floods and damage to homes left Hurricane Fiona in the Dominican Republic on Monday, authorities reported, after it caused devastating damage in Puerto Rico.

Fiona’s center was 30 kilometers (20 miles) southeast of Grand Turk Island early Tuesday. Its maximum sustained winds were 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour and it was moving north-northwest at 17 kilometers (10 miles) per hour.

The storm continued to drop heavy rains over the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where a 58-year-old man died after being swept away by a river in the central mountain town of Comerío, according to police.

Two men walk through the water next to a damaged restaurant after Hurricane Fiona in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A 70-year-old man was burned to death while trying to fill the generator with gasoline while it was running, according to authorities. The National Guard has rescued more than 900 people while the water continued to engulf towns in the east and southern Puerto Rico, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rain expected in some spots. Several landslides were also reported.

Fiona’s impact was more devastating for Puerto Rico because it has not yet recovered from Hurricane Maria, which It killed nearly 3,000 people and destroyed the power grid in 2017. Five years later, more than 3,000 homes on the island still have blue tarps as roofs.

Children play in a flooded street after Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Authorities said that at least 1,300 people and about 250 pets they were still in shelters in different parts of the island. Fiona cut power when it hit the southwestern tip of Puerto Rico on Sunday, the anniversary of Hurricane Hugo, which hit the island in 1989 as a Category 3 storm.

By Monday night, authorities said they had restored supply to more than 260,000 customers, on an island with 3.2 million people. Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi warned that it could be several days before everyone had electricity. More than 837,000 customers, two thirds of the total on the island, were left without running water due to cloudy water at the filtration plants or due to lack of light, they said. officials.

People affected by Hurricane Fiona rest at a shelter in Salinas, Puerto Rico, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Fiona was expected to become a major Category 3 or higher hurricane. Its course appeared to take it near the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday and it was not expected to threaten the US mainland. Authorities in the Dominican Republic rThey reported one fatality, a man struck by a felled tree. The storm displaced more than 12,400 people and isolated at least two towns.

The hurricane left several highways blocked, while a tourist pier in the town of Miches was severely damaged by the intense waves. At least four international airports closed operations, authorities said. Dominican President Luis Abinader said authorities will need several days to assess the damage caused by the storm. Fiona had previously struck the eastern Caribbean, leaving one dead in the French territory of Guadeloupe when rising waters swept away her home, authorities said.

