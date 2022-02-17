After its next gen patch, Cyberpunk 2077 suffers from problems on PC and PS4 that are being investigated

The disc version of PS4 does not start after the update and there are unexpected closures on PC.

This week, Cyberpunk 2077 was back in the news thanks to CD Project RED They surprised us with a special stream to update us on the work they’ve been doing on the game. The retransmission served to announce that the new generation versionswhich come with several improvements and additions.

However, with the inclusion of updates, other errors can arise from having tweaked the game code, and that is what seems to have happened on this occasion. Patch 1.5 has originated issues on ps4 and pc versionsas detailed by CD Projekt RED itself through a publication on its official forums.

On PS4 it doesn’t read the disc sometimesOn PlayStation 4, the problem is quite serious if it happens to us. Some players have reported that the game does not run inserting the disk into the Sony console, something that did not happen to them before installing the update. In addition to this conflict, they are investigating how to improve the way to transfer trophies from PS4 to PS5.

In the case of PC, what happens is that something related to the audio causes some users to be suffering unexpected closures of the game on their computers. Specifically, it points to compatibility with drivers such as A-Volute, Nahimic or Sonic Studio. As a temporary solution, they propose that let’s disable those controllers before starting the application.

In order to judge these new generation versions, our colleague Alberto Pastor has been encouraged to try the game after a year of waiting to be able to enjoy it on console. In an article on Cyberpunk 2077, he details that his experience with the CD Prokekt RED title has continued to leave doubts after the update, although you can’t deny that its first few hours have been exciting.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Project RED, Patch, PS4 and PC.