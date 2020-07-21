After Jada Pinkett Smith Tells Will Smith Her Affair Was An ‘Entanglement’, August Alsina Shares Feelings In New Song

This all stemmed from the drama that began with August Alsina admitting to his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith from a number of years in the past. This in flip spurred Pinkett Smith and her husband to document a particular Pink Desk Speak interview to handle these feedback, with the couple clarifying precisely what had occurred on this whole situation. Now that Alsina has dropped a single that places extra of a concentrate on his present emotions on the matter, it doesn’t appear to be this scorching matter goes away any time quickly.