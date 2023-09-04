After James Hetfield Tests Positive For COVID-19, Metallica Has To Cancel A Show In Arizona:

Tonight’s Metallica show in Arizona has been moved because lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19. The band has moved the date of its second night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale to September 9.

In a statement, Metallica said, “We’re very sorry to say that tomorrow’s M72 show at State Farm Stadium within Glendale, AZ, has been moved to Saturday, September 9, 2023, because James Hetfield has been diagnosed with Covid.”

Metallica has begun its M72 tour within the U.S. right now, and every place has two shows. The Arizona Republic said that Metallica was playing 16 songs on every first night of this tour in the U.S., starting with “Seek & Destroy” and ending with “Master of Puppets.”

The band members “are very upset and sorry for any trouble this has caused. They look forward to coming back next Saturday to finish the M72 no repeat weekend within Glendale.”

Supporters at State Farm Stadium heard 14 songs, but “Master of Puppets” wasn’t one of them. Within our full review, we said, “Usually, I try not to overuse a word that’s so easy to overuse, like “tragedy.” But which other word would you call it?”

All tickets for the show on September 3 will be good for the show on September 9. Visit seatgeek.com for additional details, including how to get your money back if you can’t make it next weekend. Please check metallica.com and the band’s social media for changes and more information.

James Hetfield was having trouble with his voice during Metallica’s opening show, so they cut “The Day That Never Comes” as well as “Master of Puppets” from their set.

Metallica’s statement said that even though the show had to be moved, other events at the M72 Weekend Takeover within Phoenix were still going to happen on Saturday and Sunday. There was a memorial show, pop-up shops, whiskey tastings, as well as a lot more at these events.

Metallica will be the main act at the Power Trip Fest upon October 8 within Indio, California. This is right after their delayed show in Arizona. The following M72 Weekend Takeover will be held at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on November 3 and 5.

