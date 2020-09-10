After joining Rafale in the Air Force, Rajnath Singh said – those with a bad eye towards India will get a strong message

Ambala: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh gave him a strong message on China’s aggression in East Ladakh through a ceremony organized to induct five Rafale aircraft into the Indian Air Force. He said that national security is a big priority of India and he is determined to preserve his territory. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Army has recovered extremely sophisticated weapons in Uri, these things are written on them

Singh said that in view of the environment around the border of India, it is important for Rafale aircraft to join the Indian Air Force. Addressing the ceremonial inauguration of Rafale aircraft into the Air Force, he said, "This is a strong message to the entire world, especially those who monitor India's sovereignty."

Singh's strict message to the neighboring country came hours before a possible meeting between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. This meeting will be on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Moscow. This much awaited dialogue is being held in the backdrop of heightened tension in eastern Ladakh. Tensions have increased after a fresh confrontation between the armies of the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Defense Minister said that India’s responsibility is not limited to its territorial border and it is committed to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean region. Both these areas are those where China is increasing its military aggression. Making clear reference to the increasing tension in East Ladakh, the Defense Minister said, “This kind of inclusion (inclusion of Rafale) is very important for the environment that is building on our borders in recent times.”

Singh also praised the Indian Air Force for taking swift action during the “recent unfortunate incident” with LAC. However, he did not elaborate on this. He said, “The speed with which the Air Force deploys weapons at forward posts increases confidence.”

He said, “While the situation on our border draws our attention, we should also not ignore the threat of terrorism.” On this occasion, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said that given the security scenario, it could not have been an appropriate time to include Rafale aircraft in the fleet.

The Indian Army said on Tuesday that Chinese soldiers tried to get close to the Indian hideout near the southern shore of Pangong Lake on the evening of September 7 and fired in the air. The army made this statement after China’s PLA on Monday night alleged that Indian soldiers crossed the LAC and fired in a warning near Pangong Lake.

The meeting between Defense Minister Singh and his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fengahi, on the sidelines of other SCO meetings in Moscow last Friday, clearly did not yield any tangible results.