After Jungle Cruise Woes, Disney World’s Tomorrowland Station Suffers Collision

Go away a Remark
Even the Happiest Place on Earth can have a foul day generally… or two. Simply as movies of Walt Disney World’s Jungle Cruise sinking began going viral, one other attraction on the park has determined to malfunction. Two trains at Tomorrowland Station had a little bit of a collision simply this morning. Test it out:
Oops! Apparently one of many trains slammed into one other and the company aboard needed to evacuate. That’s two days in a row that the Orlando’s Disney park has gone with an incident. The visitor who posted the photograph did provide an replace later that they had been evacuated with out incident and that the trains at Tomorrowland Station are up and working once more. Nonetheless, that is some sorcery.
On Thursday, the web had itself a discipline day when sights of a sinking Jungle Cruise boat hit social media. Somebody even edited Celine Dion’s “My Coronary heart Will Go On” together with footage of the boat sinking and clips from the approaching Disney film primarily based on the journey. All of it turned out okay. The water that makes up the journey is definitely solely a pair ft deep (therefore the water being so murky).
Fortunately, the Jungle Cruise was again and working the identical day. Right here’s a style of the Adventureland attraction sinking:
Aside from the little bit of chaos at Disney World, Disneyland over in California is doing simply a-okay. Its brand-new parade, Magic Occurs, has simply debuted. It runs by Principal Avenue U.S.A, options characters from Moana and even has a bit nod to a beloved WDW firework present. The floats embrace appearances from Pixar’s Coco, Anna and Elsa from Frozen II, and Tiana and Naveen from The Princess and the Frog.
Disney is a bit in flux proper now contemplating that longtime Walt Disney Firm CEO Bob Iger simply introduced he’d be stepping down from the place, and the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Merchandise, Bob Chapek, might be taking his place. This shakeup was made efficient instantly on Tuesday, though Iger will nonetheless be overseeing the inventive aspect of Disney till he formally retires on the finish of 2021.
Contemplating Bob Chapek already has expertise working with the Disney Parks aspect of the corporate, his management could sign excellent news for the parks. Disney points of interest routinely break down and rise up and working the identical day, however we simply by no means thought we’d really see the Jungle Cruise go down. Possibly one Skipper’s joke ended up useless within the water?
Again when the Skyliners opened in Walt Disney World in fall, they stalled for over three hours. So company had been actually caught in midair. Take a look at these different occasions WDW points of interest went actually mistaken and inform us which journey you’d hate to be caught on within the feedback under.
Add Comment