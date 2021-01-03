After KoviShield and Kovaxin got approval from DCGI, PM said – this is a defining moment, support will be provided in making Corona free India

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the approval of the use of two Corona vaccines made in the country by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) as a defining moment in India’s war against the global epidemic. Proud of the approval of the Made in India vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this will strengthen the campaign of a healthy and covid-free India. Also Read – Vaccine Updates: WHO Reacts in Emergency Approval of Emergency Use of Corona Vaccine ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in a series of tweets on the approval of both the vaccines and said, a decisive moment in India's war against the global epidemic! DCGI's approval to Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech vaccine will boost the campaign of a healthy and covid-free India. Best wishes to scientists and innovators engaged in this campaign and congratulations to the countrymen.

Prime Minister Modi said, it is a matter of pride that the two vaccines whose emergency use has been approved are both Made in India. It shows the will of our scientific community to fulfill the dream of self-reliant India. That self-reliant India, whose basis is – Survey Bhavantu Sukhin: Survey Santu Niramaya.

In another tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, “We express our gratitude to doctors, medical professionals, scientists, policemen, scavengers and all Corona Warriors for their exceptional service in adverse conditions.” We will always be grateful to the countrymen for saving their lives.