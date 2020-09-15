After LAC, China now gets to the UN, India defeats these countries and took membership of ECOSOC

Geneva: The whole world is suffering from China these days. On the day of coming to China, there is no way of getting into a dispute with our neighbors. In such a situation, the Indian Army defeated the Chinese Army in the southern Pangog Lake area. At the same time, China has defeated India at the diplomatic level too. Yes, India has defeated China in the United Nations. India has made a place in the prestigious Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), beating China. With this, India has now become a member of the Women’s Status Commission related to the Council. Let us know that India has also got a seat in the UN Security Council in the past. On which India will take over from 2021. Also Read – Amid tensions with China over LAC, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will give statement in Parliament, will tell how the situation is on the border …

Explain that India, China and Afghanistan were face to face for the seat of the Commission. On one hand, India and Afghanistan got support from more than 54 member countries, while China felt nothing. This information was given by tweeting India's permanent representative in the United Nations TS Tirumurti (T.S Tirumurti).

Tirumurthy expressed happiness in this regard, writing – India has secured a seat in the prestigious Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). India has been elected a member of the CWS. It shows what is India's commitment to women and how much India is working towards women's empowerment. Please tell that India's membership for this commission will remain for 4 years.