After Leaving Doctor Strange 2, Scott Derrickson Reveals The DC Movie He Wants To Direct

As James Gunn may inform Scott Derrickson, Warner Bros. has a historical past of swooping up former Marvel Studios expertise to direct future DC motion pictures. Gunn is again the Marvel combine for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after The Suicide Squad, nevertheless it appears like Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson would not have any present plans to proceed directing within the MCU after leaving Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Insanity.
It is nonetheless not clear precisely what’s taking place with Doctor Strange 2, other than a brand new script reportedly within the works and rumors about Sam Raimi as the brand new director. However as for Scott Derrickson, he sounds open to crossing the superhero aisle to DC.
A number of followers have talked about wanting Scott Derrickson to take his horror background and use it for a Justice League Darkish film. Simply at the moment, one other fan requested Scott Derrickson if he’d wish to make a Justice League Darkish film. He responded by singling out one founding member of that DC Comics league he could be focused on following:
John Constantine! Based mostly on all the “fuck yeah” responses within the feedback, it appears like followers could be simply superb watching a Hellblazer film from Scott Derrickson. Earlier than Doctor Strange, Derrickson was greatest recognized for his work within the horror style, together with Hellraiser: Inferno, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister, and Ship Us from Evil.
Scott Derrickson additionally directed Keanu Reeves in The Day the Earth Stood Nonetheless, and Keanu already performed Constantine within the woefully underappreciated 2005 film directed by Francis Lawrence. Keanu has talked about desirous to play the character once more. I do know nothing on this world is this straightforward, however I would not say no to Keanu Reeves returning for a Constantine sequel directed by Scott Derrickson. Would anybody care to show me unsuitable and make it that straightforward?
If Keanu Reeves is not your Constantine of selection, there’s all the time Matt Ryan’s John Constantine in The CW’s Arrow-verse. Matt Ryan additionally voiced Constantine within the animated Justice League Darkish film. Or one other Constantine film may begin contemporary with somebody new — whether or not well-known/established or in a star-making function.
Clearly that is simply dreaming in the mean time, but when the phrase will get to the appropriate people at Warner Bros./DC, perhaps they will bounce on the concept. After all, a whole lot of followers had been upset when the information got here out that Scott Derrickson would not be making Doctor Strange within the Multitude of Insanity, particularly when one rumored motive was as a result of he wished one thing with a stronger deal with horror.
Scott Derrickson remains to be linked to Doctor Strange 2 as an govt producer, however he confirmed the mutual parting with Marvel was from “artistic variations,” so it isn’t like he’ll be a significant presence behind-the-scenes. He did tweet that he is engaged on an R-rated horror movie he already wrote with Doctor Strange co-writer C. Robert Cargill. However in any other case, he appears fairly free for Constantine so … ought to DC make it occur?
