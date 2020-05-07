After Life season 3 confirmed by Ricky Gervais after second sequence’ Netflix success

Ricky Gervais has revealed Netflix comedy After Life will return for a 3rd season.

Though many of the comic’s different reveals have lasted for 2 seasons (The Workplace, Extras), Gervais confirmed on Twitter After Life would return as “so a lot of you watched [it] so shortly”.

As a result of so a lot of you watched #AfterLife2 so shortly and made it #1 once more, the great folks at @Netflix have recommended that I get off my fats arse and do one other season. That is all of your fault. pic.twitter.com/NDD2gGnFXx — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) Might 6, 2020

That’s not all. Alongside the After Life renewal, Gervais has additionally signed a multi-year cope with Netflix, which is able to see the author and actor develop new scripted tasks for the streaming platform, in addition to stand-up specials.

To rejoice After Life being renewed for a third season we have…put all probably the most heartbreaking moments from S2 into one video. Sorry. ???? pic.twitter.com/IWHlprvJCR — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) Might 6, 2020

Talking earlier than the announcement, Gervais opened up about to RadioTimes.com and different press why he’d be tempted to proceed After Life.

“For the primary time ever, I’d do a sequence three, as a result of the world’s so wealthy,” he stated. “I like the characters, I like all of the actors in it, I like my character, I like the city, I like the themes… I like the canine!”

“So I’d do a 3rd, however it’s bought to be an actual demanded-for encore. I’m not gonna simply do it.”

He continued: “I wouldn’t do it for the sake of it. I wouldn’t do it simply to receives a commission, or as a result of they [Netflix] need one other three hours on their platform. It’s bought to be that folks actually need extra.

“It’s a very daunting process, a 3rd sequence… so it’s actually bought to be wished.”

Like the primary season, After Life’s second run was centred on the fictional city of Tambury, and the lifetime of native information journalist Tony (Gervais) – a person grieving for his late spouse.

Alongside Gervais, the present stars David Bradley (the Harry Potter sequence, Recreation of Thrones) as Tony’s father, alongside Ashley Jensen (Extras) who performs Tony’s father’s nurse.

The solid additionally contains Penelope Wilton (Physician Who), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Tony Method (Fringe of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek) and Tom Basden (Plebs).

After Life season two is obtainable to observe on Netflix now.