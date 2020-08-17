After lockdown, liquor shops will open in this city from Tuesday, only 500 people will get tokens

Liquor Shops Open News: Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the country. In view of the havoc of Corona, lockdown is still in force in many states. During lockdown, only necessary facilities are allowed by the state governments. Meanwhile, after about 5 months, the Tamil Nadu government announced the reopening of liquor shops in Chennai and suburban areas from Tuesday, August 18. The order issued by the government said that liquor shops will open from 10 am to 7 pm and customers will be given only 500 tokens in a day. Also Read – Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir: After five months, religious places open in Jammu and Kashmir, but these works will be banned

It said that those visiting liquor shops must wear masks and keep proper distance from each other. Except Chennai and suburban areas under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police, liquor shops were opened on May 7 in the rest of Tamil Nadu. Liquor shops were not open in May due to the relatively high incidence of Covid-19.

Let us know that Tamil Nadu is second in the country affected by Corona. In Tamil Nadu, the figure of corona infected is beyond 3 lakh 38 thousand, while so far more than 5 thousand 600 people have died from this deadly virus. Maharashtra is the most affected state of Corona in the country. Coronavirus infection in Maharashtra has killed more than 20,000 people and the number of infected has reached 5,95,865.

