After Lord Rama, Nepal waged controversy over Gautam Buddha! Indian Foreign Minister’s statement raised objections

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is going on a new dispute with India one after the other. Nepal, previously embroiled in a border dispute with India, has now started creating controversy over Indian deities and great men. In fact, a few days ago, the PM of Nepal claimed Lord Shri Ram’s Ayodhya near Birganj, Nepal. This time he has lodged a protest against a statement by Indian foreigner S Jaishankar regarding Gautam Buddha. Also Read – Ben Stocks will leave the series against Pakistan and go to New Zealand, the reason given by ECB

Nepal has strongly objected to Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar calling Lord Gautam Buddha an Indian, calling him Nepali. Actually, during the online talks at the CII summit, Jaishankar said that the messages of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi are still recognized all over the world. Jaishankar had said, “Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Buddha are two such great Indian men who the world always remembers. He questioned that who are the greatest Indians you can remember so far? I would say that one is Gautam Buddha and the other is Mahatma Gandhi. ” Also Read – Miss India World actress Natasha Suri suffers from corona, suffocated after moving from Mumbai to Pune

Nepal has objected to this statement of the Indian Foreign Minister. Many Nepalese politicians have also opposed Jaishankar’s statement. At the same time, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has also issued a statement that there is no doubt that Lord Gautam Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal. Also Read – Virat Kohli’s emotional VIDEO, can never think of leaving RCB

The Nepali Foreign Ministry said in its statement, “It has been proved from historical and mythological facts that Gautam Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal. Lumbini is the birthplace of Buddha and Buddhism and it has also been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. During his visit to Nepal in 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Nepali Parliament said that Nepal is the country where peace was born in the world and Buddha was born. “

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs then responded to Nepal’s objection by saying, “Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks yesterday at the CII event referred to our shared Buddhist heritage.” There is no doubt that Gautam Buddha was born in Lumbini, which is in Nepal. “