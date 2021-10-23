After making Jacqueline Fernandes a witness within the 200 crore cash laundering case, the ED known as, the remark of the spokesperson of the actress

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been known as by means of the Enforcement Directorate to report her remark as a witness within the over Rs 200 crore cash laundering (PMLA) case. This data used to be given by means of his spokesperson on Saturday. The remark got here two days after the actress seemed prior to the probe ED. Previous to that, she didn’t seem on no less than 3 events in spite of summons from the ED.Additionally Learn – Digvijay Singh raised questions by means of tweeting, mentioned – Aryan is being burdened as a result of he’s the son of Shahrukh Khan

Jacqueline Fernandez (in record photograph) is being known as to testify as a witness by means of the ED. She has duly recorded her statements & in long run may also be totally co-operating in investigations: Jacqueline Fernandez’s spokesperson in a remark percent.twitter.com/t7NkGzr56t – ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

Jacqueline Fernandez’s spokesperson mentioned she would totally cooperate with the company within the investigation. The spokesperson issued a remark announcing, “ED is asking Jacqueline Fernandez to report her remark as a witness. She has recorded her remark and can totally cooperate with the company in long run investigations as smartly. Additionally Learn – With out naming Uddhav Thackeray focused Parambir Singh, mentioned – the complainant has long past lacking

Fernandez’s spokesperson mentioned, “Jacqueline has additionally many times denied the alleged derogatory statements made about her dating with the couple concerned.

The remark of the actress used to be additionally recorded on Wednesday underneath the provisions of the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA). This situation is expounded to the cash laundering case registered in opposition to the alleged thug Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his actress spouse Leena Maria Paul. Fernandez had previous seemed prior to the company in August and recorded her remark. Actress Nora Fatehi additionally seemed prior to the ED this week and recorded her remark on this case.

Chandrashekhar and Leena Maria Paul had been arrested by means of the Delhi Police for duping some folks, together with Aditi Singh, spouse of Shivendra Mohan Singh, a former Fortis Healthcare promoter, and had been lodged in a neighborhood prison. After this, he used to be lately arrested by means of the ED.

Allow us to inform you that ultimate week actress Nora Fatehi (29) additionally recorded her remark prior to the ED on this case. Fatehi’s representatives had then mentioned that she used to be a sufferer within the case and being a witness used to be cooperating with the government within the investigation. Chandrashekhar and Paul had been lately arrested by means of the ED. Each had been already lodged in a neighborhood prison, as they had been arrested by means of the Delhi Police for dishonest some folks. Amongst those that had been allegedly duped by means of Chandrashekhar had been some high-profile folks like Aditi Singh, spouse of Shivinder Mohan Singh, a former Fortis Healthcare promoter.

The ED had raided some premises of Chandrasekhar in August and seized a seafront bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in money and over a dozen luxurious automobiles. The remark claimed that Chandrashekhar is a “recognized thug” and is being investigated by means of the Delhi Police for alleged legal conspiracy, dishonest and extortion of round Rs 200 crore.

The ED had mentioned, “Chandrasekhar is the primary conspirator of this fraud. He has been part of the arena of crime for the reason that age of 17. There are a number of FIRs registered in opposition to him and at this time he’s lodged in Rohini Prison (in Delhi Police case). He had mentioned that in spite of being in prison, Chandrashekhar had now not stopped dishonest folks. The ED had claimed, “He made spoof calls (with mobile phones bought illegally in prison) to dupe folks with the assistance of era, because the numbers displayed at the telephone numbers of the known as birthday celebration belonged to senior executive officers.

