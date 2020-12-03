After Manish Tiwari, now Adhir Ranjan wrote a letter on the farmer issue and requested the speaker to call the session.

new Delhi: While the farmers of many states including Punjab and UP are on the streets, on the one hand, many political parties are also engaged in cooking their political bread on this issue. Now Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has written a letter to the Speaker of Lok Sabha on the farmer issue and demanded a session of Parliament. This is not the first time that the Congress has demanded a session of Parliament on this issue. Earlier, senior Congress leader Manish Tiwari also demanded to call the winter session of Parliament. Also Read – Farmers Protest 2020: Panga Girl Kangana said something about the farmers movement, notice has been issued, know the whole matter

Chaudhary wrote in his letter, "The most important of these is the current peasant movement, the preparation / status of Kovid-19 vaccine, unemployment, recession, constant tension between Indo-China, violation of the ceasefire on Indo-Pak border."

The Congress leader targeted the government for not ending the farmers 'agitation and said, "I propose to the government to resolve the farmers' issue at the earliest and no policy against farmers should be pursued." He said, "They are on the open road under the sky and are facing the harsh cold of Delhi. The food donors of the country should be respected."

Chaudhary said, “The plight of farmers has already taken a global dimension and severely affected the image of India’s welfare nation. Hopefully, the fourth round of talks between the farmers and the government will end in resolving the main concerns of the farmers of the country. “