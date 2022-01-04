After Messi’s case, PSG reported that another player contracted COVID-19 and there are already 5 players affected

Danilo Pereira, Neymar, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lionel Messi during one of the last PSG games in 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / IAN LANGSDON



On the return to training of the Paris Saint Germain the alarms sounded for five COVID-19 cases that were detected in the controls prior to the first practice after the break for the end of the year festivities. After confirming the infections of Lionel Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, and Nathan Bitumazala, the French entity issued a new document in which it reported that another member of its staff also had to be isolated.

It is the Portuguese international midfielder Danilo Pereira, who received the positive result of the latest coronavirus tests, as indicated by the club in the last hours through its official social media channels.

The lusitanian player of 30 years “was isolated and submitted to the sanitary protocol in force“Said the medical department of the institution, a few hours before the match corresponding to the round of 32 of French Cup in front of Vannes.

On Sunday, the formation of the capital revealed that four members of the professional group were ill: Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and the young Nathan Bitumazala.

In total they are already five cases within the Paris Saint-Germain, attacked by the sharp increase in infections caused by the variant Omicron, which has been disrupting French football in recent days.

For the party in Vannes, fourth division team, coach Mauricio Pochettino has summoned the South Americans who resumed training on Sunday, as Marquinhos, Ángel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi.

It should be noted that the defender Layvin Kurzawa will reappear in the group after extensive inactivity, as the full-back has no minutes from the start Champions Trophy, the French Super Cup, at the beginning of August.

Before knowing the results of the PCR tests, Lionel Messi had left a message for the new beginning of the year. The international legend took the opportunity to take stock of what was left in 2021 and predicted a 2022 with more optimism. A few hours before celebrating with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, his three children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro and the rest of his family, The flea used his official account Instagram to express your wishes for this new year. “I can only give thanks for everything that I had to live in this 2021. Even more so when a lot of people had a really bad time because of the virus this shit that never ends”, Began his story.

“Hopefully 2022 brings a lot of health, which is what I wish you all for the new year. Hugs everyone !!! ”, signed the number 30 of Paris Saint Germain before returning to his club.

It should be remembered that the best soccer player on the planet took advantage of his free time to have fun with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, at a party in which Los Palmeras played a prominent role with their traditional popular cumbia. The international legend will remain in Rosario, where the past had arrived December 23 to spend the end of the year holidays with his family.

“We made it a priority for the players to be with their families. As it is a very demanding season, we think the best decision was to stop for a bit. Also, most returned in good condition and I think we will be in very good condition for the French Cup match”, He explained Mauricio Pochettino at a pre-engagement press conference this afternoon.

