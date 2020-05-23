After Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance: 7 Other Great Sports Stories To Watch

Unbanned: The Legend Of AJ1

One of many highlights of The Last Dance was the episode that targeted on Michael Jordan’s rise on the court docket and within the sneaker enterprise. Definitely, the Air Jordan line of Nike basketball footwear is the preferred shoe to hit the court docket and the streets since its launch in on November 17, 1984. And if sneakerheads who need extra on the craze surrounding the groundbreaking shoe, then they need to take a look at the documentary Unbanned: The Legend Of AJ1. Via interviews with everybody from the Spike Lee to former NBA Commissioner David Stern (RIP), the movie takes a take a look at the cultural significance of the shoe and the way it modified the world perpetually.