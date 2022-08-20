After months of silence, Alec Baldwin spoke again about death on the set of “Rust”: “There are people who did not do what they should”

Alec Baldwin

american actor Alec Baldwin thinks that no one will be criminally charged for the death of a person during the filming of the film Rust and hired a private detective to investigate the facts, according to statements issued this Friday to the chain CNN.

the director of photography Halyna Hutchins died last October from gunshots Baldwin was holding. while rehearsing on the film set in New Mexico.

The criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing, and prosecutors did not rule out filing charges against those involved.

“I honestly believe … (that investigators) are going to say this was an accident,” Baldwin said in one of the rare interviews he has given about the episode.

The actor declared CNN what in these last ten months he reviewed again and again what happened and that he had hired a private investigator to investigate them.

Although he insisted on not wanting to “condemn” Hannah Gutiérrez-Reedthe armorer and prop assistant, She pointed out that both she and assistant director Dave Halls, who handed the gun to the actor moments before the shooting, bear responsibility for what happened.

“Someone put a real bullet in the gun and should have known about it”Baldwin said. “That was (Gutierrez-Reed’s) job. His job was to look at the ammunition (…) and there was not supposed to be live ammunition on the set ”.

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died on the set of “Rust”

“There are two people who did not do what they were supposed to do. (…) I don’t want them to go to prison or have their lives be hell. I don’t want that, but I do want everyone to know that those are the two people responsible for what happened.”, he added.

Baldwin, star and producer of Rust, has been the subject of several civil lawsuits over the shooting.

Previously had claimed that he was told the gun did not contain live ammunitionthat Hutchins had instructed him to point the gun in his direction and that he did not pull the trigger.

But a recent forensic report from the FBI concluded that the gun could not have been fired “without pulling the trigger.”

Gutierrez-Reed sued the film’s ammunition supplier, accusing him of having live bullets among the blank cartridges.

Her attorney, Jason Bowles, criticized the FBI on Thursday for failure to conduct DNA or fingerprint tests to establish who had handled the live bullets found on the set.

Baldwin parodiaba a Donald Trump en “SNL”

“It is inconceivable that the sheriff would not seek answers to this fundamental question, which poses a serious problem with the entire investigation,” he said in a statement.

Following Baldwin’s final interview, attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed and Halls told CNN what the actor was trying to divert attention.

Baldwin also took advantage of the interview with CNN to refer to former US President Donald Trump’s insinuation that the actor might have killed Hutchins on purpose.

Trump last year called Baldwin, who imitated and ridiculed him on television, a “troublesome guy” and suggested he “maybe loaded” the gun. Baldwin signed the CNN that left him worried that Trump supporters would “come to kill me.”

“There was Trump, who was instructing people to commit violent acts, and he was pointing the finger at me and saying that I was responsible for the death”said the actor.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer’s response to the FBI report on the death of Halyna Hutchins

The FBI concluded that Alec Baldwin did pull the trigger of the revolver that killed the cinematographer of the movie “Rust”.

Alec Baldwin’s questioning and doubts minutes after the fatal shooting in “Rust”: “That’s a bullet”