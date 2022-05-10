After months of silence Resident Evil RE: Verse shows signs of life for a record in Europe

Since the confirmation of its delay in the summer there has been no major news from Capcom about the production.

Shortly before the release of Resident Evil 8: Village we were aware of Resident Evil RE: Verse, a multiplayer with characters and maps from the entire saga that had to arrive in the months after the premiere of the survival-horror rounding off a very active 2021 for the Capcom saga, new movie in theaters included. However, in the summer its delay was announced, leaving us with no news since then.

Now, as reported by Gematsu, a version of the game for Stadia has been registered in PEGI, the European software content classification system, giving a little more optimism about the imminent arrival of news about its landing.

The title inscription gives no further details. In fact, release dates of the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions have not yet been updated, announcing a premiere that never took place in the middle of last year, but as other previous records show, it may be the prelude to an announcement in this regard.

The video game postponed its premiere a few days before the date originally set for its launch, thus seeking to give those responsible more time to continue working on deliver a smooth gaming experience. “We will share updated details about the launch at a later date. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” they said in a message posted at the time.

Resident Evil RE: Verse is part of the RE 8: Village purchase incentives. You can learn more about this video game by reading the Resident Evil 8 review. The last digital installment of the saga has been a bestseller, and if you’re playing it now we recommend you take a look at the RE 8: Village guide at 3DJuegos TyG .

More about: Resident Evil RE: Verse, Capcom and Resident Evil.