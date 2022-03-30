After more than 13 years, Google Chrome reaches its 100th version and does so by launching a “new” logo

After almost 14 years of life, Google Chrome has reached the goal of one hundred versions. And yet, the launch has not been anything pompous and the most notable change is the inclusion of a new logo for the first time in 8 yearsalthough it is possible that very few people will be able to tell the difference.

Chrome 100 for Windows, Linux, and macOS fixes 28 security issues, but none appear to have been exploited, unlike the one that was fixed three days ago with an emergency update for its 3.2 billion users.

In fact, one of Chrome’s biggest changes in a while came before version 100: the replacement of Google’s reverse image search engine with Google Lens. A detail that has not been very well received by some users, including myself.

The new logo and possible broken websites





The logo change is the fourth in the history of the browser and the first in more than eight years, however, the changes are so subtle that they are barely noticeable. Basically, something that was already extremely simple has been simplified eliminating the shadows that were seen between the three colors, small changes in the tone of those colors, and a slight difference in proportions between the elements of the circle.

Chrome 100 also adds a new multiscreen window placement API that helps web apps detect when someone has multiple screens connected. It is something that native apps have had for years but that was more difficult for webapps.





Another detail relevant to version 100 of Chrome has to do precisely with that number: the unexpected effect that a good handful of websites are inaccessible. This is not Chrome’s fault but the short-sighted development of some pages.

The thing about this is that some web developers have only taken Chrome’s major version number into account as a two-digit one, so could read the text string from the new User-Agent Chrome as 10 instead of 100and therefore break.

In Chrome they already had a plan B to deal with this by blocking the version number of the User-Agent to “99”, and from now on changing “99.0” to “99.100”. Website administrators have had months to adapt to this change, so in the next few days we will know exactly how they have been affected.

Cover Image | oviotti