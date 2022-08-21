After more than 30 hours, the Al Shabab terrorist attack on a hotel in Somalia ended: at least 21 dead and 117 wounded

Police and military personnel in front of the Hayat Hotel after the Al Shabaab terrorist attack, which lasted more than 30 hours (REUTERS / Feisal Omar)

The terrorist attack on a Mogadishu hotel, which lasted 30 hours, left at least 21 deadthe Somali Minister of Health announced this Sunday, while relatives of the disappeared desperately awaited news.

“The Ministry of Health has so far confirmed 21 dead and 117 injured” in the attack on the Hayat hotel in the Somali capital, which began Friday night, said Minister Ali Haji Adan. The previous balance was 13 dead.

This Sunday, relatives of people who disappeared in the attack were waiting for news of their loved ones. “My brother was at the hotel the last time we heard from him, but his phone is cut off and we don’t know what to expect.”He told the agency AFP Muktar Adana businessman.

Hours earlier, the security forces had announced that they had put an end to the attack at dawn on Sunday, with the death of all the assailants.

Rescuers were trying this Sunday to find possible survivors in the rubble.verified AFP journalists.

The bodies of Al Shabaab terrorists lie in front of the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu (REUTERS / Feisal Omar)

The hotel, frequented by government officials, suffered considerable damage during the face-to-face confrontation between Al Shabab terrorists and security forcesand some parts even collapsed.

The attack is the most serious in Mogadishu since the election in May of the new Somali president, Hasan Sheikh Mohamudand highlights the danger posed by the Islamist insurrection, which has lasted 15 years.

Somalia’s allies, especially the United States, the United Kingdom and Turkey, as well as the UN, condemned the attack. The delegation of the European Union (EU) in Somalia, meanwhile, offered its condolences to the victims.

This attack “occurs at a critical moment” for the federal government that has just been appointed” and seeks to increase “pressure on an already tense situation” after the elections, the office of the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, added in a statement.

A general view shows a section of the Hayat Hotel, the scene of an attack by militants from the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab group (REUTERS/Feisal Omar)

The attackers from Al Shabab, a group affiliated with Al Qaeda, had launched the attack on Friday night storming the popular Hayat hotel with guns and bombswhere they were entrenched for about 30 hours.

the police commissioner Abdi Hasan Mohamed Hijar told the press this Sunday that “106 people, including women and children,” were rescued by security forces during the Islamist attack, which ended around midnight.

Shortly before the end of the siege, a witness who saw what was happening from the roof of another building, Salat Alinoted that the security forces were attacking “with heavy weapons.”

Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday in related media. Abdiaziz Abu Musab, spokesman for the group, assured in statements to Andalus radio that his forces had “caused numerous casualties.”

The security forces killed all the terrorists who broke into the hotel (REUTERS / Feisal Omar)

One woman, Hayat Ali, said security forces had found three children between the ages of four and seven hiding in shock in a hotel bathroom, after which they were reunited with their family.

The assault came after the United States announced on Wednesday that it had killed 13 al-Shabab militants in an airstrike around Teedaan, some 300 km north of Mogadishu. and near the Ethiopian border.

President Joe Biden decided in May to restore the US military presence in Somalia, reversing the decision of his predecessor Donald Trump.

Al Shabab militants were expelled from Mogadishu in 2011 by an African Union forcebut they still control large portions of territory and have the capacity to carry out lethal actions against civilian and military targets.

President Hasan Sheikh Mohamud said last month that the militants could not be defeated with the sole recourse of military force, but he specified that it was not yet time to face a negotiation.

With information from AFP

