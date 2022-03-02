After moving away from Los Leones, the Olympic champion Gonzalo Peillat became a German national and will play for the national team of that country

Gonzalo Peillat became a German citizen (mannheimerhc)

Gonzalo Peillat He knew how to be one of the main figures of the Argentine field hockey team to win the historic gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. However, as a result of his differences with the leadership, he left the albiceleste team. The Mannheimer HC defender was once again in the news in the last few hours after become a German national and leave the door open to defend that shirt internationally.

“Of course we continue to rely on our unique and constantly evolving concept worldwide for the promotion of young talents, because that is the basis of all our success. But if an exceptional athlete like Gonzalo Peillat decides to become a German citizen of his own free will and also expresses interest in playing for Germany, that is an interesting option for us. So we applied to the World Hockey Federation for permission to let him play. Of course, like everyone else in André Henning’s team, he would have to make his way in the team with good performances,” Christoph Menke-Salz, sporting director of the German Hockey Federation, explained publicly.

Gonzalo Peillat was Olympic champion in Rio 2016 (Reuters)

Peillat, a specialist in short corners, in dialogue with his club’s website, explained the reasons for his decision. “I have been living and working in Germany for more than six years, where I spend most of the year, so I plan to continue planning my life in Mannheim,” he outlined. And then he added: “Just because I have a passport now doesn’t mean I’m part of the team. As national coach, André decides if I can play for Germany. In order to really play, I have to add value to the team and earn my place. In fact, he had decided to play internationally again. That this possibility could arise now is surprising to me as well.”

The 29-year-old athlete, in March 2018, announced his resignation from the National Team as a result of his differences with the leadership. In the same line one of his teammates was shown. “The position that we have taken with Agustín Mazzilli to make a paisa in the selected team is the result of the mismanagement and decisions made by the Argentine Hockey Confederation, under the command of President Miguel Grasso,” the letter began.

In 2018, Peillat announced his resignation from the Argentine national team

“Without knowing if this was planned or the result of political manipulation, Retegui, without any explanation, returns with a double function, which demands much more work, energy and time. Reasons for which, he had resigned from the same position 5 weeks ago. Agustín and I always put the Argentine shirt above everything else. Playing all the tournaments, friendlies and always being available. Our step aside is because they betrayed us, they lied to our faces, they disrespected us and left us exposed to an unmanageable situation, ”he remarked, making clear his discomfort at the rehiring of Chapa.

