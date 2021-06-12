After Mukul Roy, now Rajiv Banerjee may also go away BJP! Met TMC chief Kunal Ghosh

Kolkata: Former state minister Rajiv Banerjee, who contested the West Bengal meeting elections by way of becoming a member of the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration, too can make a comeback in TMC. Amid hypothesis, he met Trinamool Congress state normal secretary Kunal Ghosh. Birthday celebration assets mentioned Banerjee went to Ghosh’s place of dwelling within the northern house of ​​the town, the place the 2 had a protracted dialogue. Additionally Learn – Bengal Woodland Minister Rajiv Banerjee narrowly escaped, stone-laden mini truck rammed into automotive

The improvement comes an afternoon after BJP Nationwide Vice President Mukul Roy rejoined the Trinamool Congress within the presence of Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee. Ghosh later advised journalists that it used to be a courtesy name.

Rajiv Banerjee, in a contemporary social media publish, warned his new birthday celebration that "folks is not going to like the specter of President's rule in opposition to a central authority elected with an enormous mandate." After quitting the Trinamool Congress in January, Banerjee claimed that he used to be pressured to take action as a piece of Trinamool leaders "humiliated him for voicing their grievances referring to his means of functioning." Rajiv Banerjee have been a minister within the Trinamool Congress govt in 2011 and 2016.