After multiple criticisms of Bukele for seeking his re-election, the US asked that the constitution of El Salvador be respected

The United States asked Bukele to comply with the Constitution after learning of his decision to go for re-election in 2024 (REUTERS)

USA asked this Friday that the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele enforces the Constitution before his announcement that will go for a second term in the next elections to be held in 2024.

A spokesperson for the State Department pointed out that the North American country respects “the sovereignty of Salvadorans to choose their own future through coherent democratic processes with the Salvadoran Constitution.

He also added that “the United States has a deep interest and is committed to the success of El Salvador, which can be guaranteed through firm compliance with the rule of law, including the Constitution”.

The announcements were made after learning, on September 15, that President Bukele would go for a second term in the elections to be held in 2024. Both the opposition and activist groups and experts called this move illegal since, until last year, , the Supreme Court established that presidents should allow 10 years to elapse to seek re-election. The mandates in El Salvador are five years.

However, in September of the current yearthe magistrates of the high court modified the interpretation of the law to endorse the immediate re-election for a second term. Part of the discontent about this measure lies in the choice of the magistrates, which was widely criticized.

Thus, the ruling states that the ban applies to a ruler who has been in power for 10 years, and Bukele will only have 5.

In September, Congress modified the interpretation of the law to endorse immediate re-election for a second term (EFE)

The National Association of Private Enterprise (ANEP) in the country ruled on the matter and pointed out that “articles 75, 88, 131, 152, 154 and 248 of the Constitution of the Republic of El Salvador expressly prohibit immediate presidential re-election.”

“Respecting the laws of the Republic is essential for the democratic order, separation of powers, respect for rights and social welfare to prevail,” the statement continues.

For their part, various lawyers have pointed out that, in order to interpret the Constitution, other articles of the Constitution must be taken into account, in addition to a report and recordings of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Magna Carta in force since 1983.

Bukele would be the first in modern history to seek a second consecutive term and supported his decision by stating that his goal is “to continue on this path that we have started, the path that for the first time in our history has proven to be the correct one.”

El Salvador lives a Exception status which was imposed by the President to fight the gangs. The State Department denounced the “drastic” curtailment of civil liberties and criticized legislation that criminalizes the press that reports on organized crime. However, and close to the end of his third year in office, Bukele has managed to maintain broad support from the people for his administration.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is betting on winning a “war” against the gangs that already exceeds 50,000 detainees in less than six months, while his government prepares laws to lock them up for a long time, amid questions about alleged violations of human rights (AFP)

The president became president in 2019. Upon taking office, he described as “dictators” John Orlando Hernandez Already Daniel Ortegawho were able to access re-election in Honduras and Nicaragua -respectively- thanks to resolutions of constitutional courts.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Bukele announced his candidacy for re-election in El Salvador despite the constitutional dispute

Bukele’s government extended the emergency regime for the sixth time despite criticism of human rights violations

Rejection grows in El Salvador to the announcement of re-election by Bukele