After Oscar Win, Parasite Is Heading To Streaming

For those who haven’t seen it but, Parasite tells the story of a poor household that cons its means into the service of a wealthy one. To say something extra would danger spoiling the surprises within the darkly humorous and biting movie. Parasite is already out there to buy on Blu-ray and digital and can be out there to hire digitally, so that you don’t have to attend until April to see it once more or for the primary time.