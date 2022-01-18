After overcoming COVID-19, Messi trained alongside his PSG teammates: when could he play again

Lionel Messi worked normally with his PSG teammates after being forced to train differently due to the consequences of the coronavirus

Just over a month after his last official match, Lionel Messi He had the pleasure of training again alongside his teammates PSG. The 34-year-old striker had been working in a differentiated manner for 12 days after having gone through a COVID-19 picture with many symptoms. La Pulga was seen active in the images released by the Parisian club: it remains to be seen when coach Mauricio Pochettino decides to shoot him again.

La Pulga contracted the coronavirus at the beginning of the year during the brief vacations in his native Rosario and could not be part of the squad in the 4-0 win against Vannes for the French Cup, in the 1-1 draw against Olympique Lyon, and in the 2-0 win against Stade Brestois for Ligue 1. “Lionel Messi continues his work with the medical and performance staff and will gradually return to the squad next week,” PSG had warned in one of its latest statements.

His long-awaited return to the playing fields could be this Sunday, from 4:45 p.m., when the Parisian team receives Reims in the Parc des Princes for the local tournament. Otherwise, if the coach doesn’t think it’s convenient to at least use him for a few minutes in the next match, his return to the field would take place on Monday, January 31 against Nice, for the French Cup.

This speculation is supported by the fact that everything indicates that the Argentine team would not be summoned for the next double date of the South American Qualifiers, on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Albiceleste will face Chile on Thursday, January 27 in the Calama desert and on Tuesday February 1 as a local to Colombia. But he already has a ticket to the World Cup, the footballer needs his set-up after overcoming the illness and, at the same time, relations with PSG are good, and from the AFA they do not want them to reach levels of tension.

Lionel Scaloni would announce the list this Wednesday the 19th, and only the permanent will of the captain to wear the Argentina shirt could change the panorama. After this double matchday against Chile and Colombia, the selected team will culminate its participation in the Qualifiers in March, when they host Venezuela (Thursday 24) and visit Ecuador (Tuesday 29).

For now, the news is that Messi is back in the ring. He had already shown a good face in his participation in the awards gala The Best, in which he was included in the ideal 11 of 2021, but lost the best player award to the Pole Robert Lewandowski (which he had beaten in the Ballon d’Or). And now he exhibited his ideal image, glued to the ball, in PSG practice.

