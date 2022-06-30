After passing through Chelsea, Lukaku returned to Inter: the unusual figures of the transfer

Romelu Lukaku with the president of Inter Milan, Steven Zhang (@Inter)

the belgian striker Romelu Lukaku return to Inter de Milan, barely a year after leaving the Chelseaa club that now cedes him to the Italian team after a bad season in Stamford Bridgeannounced the two entities this Wednesday.

Strut of the cast that conquered the Scudetto In the 2020/21 season, the 29-year-old powerful striker returns to the Lombard team with the hope of relaunching his career just a few months before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “The great boss is back”Inter president Steven Zhang announced in a video posted on social networks, in which he appears next to the footballer after signing the contract.

At the same time, Chelsea confirmed the transfer “for one season” of the Belgian international. The British team had signed the gunner a year ago for 115 million euros (about 120 million dollars) and now he will receive just 8 million euros for the year of transfer, bonus apart, according to the English and Italian press. Undoubtedly a lousy deal for the London institution and a brilliant move for Inter’s coffers.

The former Everton and Manchester United striker is an idol at San Siro, where he played two seasons (2019 to 2021) and would have accepted a reduction in his salary to be able to return to Milan and partner in attack with the Argentine Lautaro Martinez. In his two seasons, he scored 64 goals in 95 gamessome figures that led Chelsea to pay a millionaire transfer, although later the striker never adapted to the coach’s game schemes Blue Thomas Tuchelto the point that he was on the substitute bench in many games.

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku were key in the conquest of Serie A 2020/21 (Reuters)

In December, in a televised interview, he expressed his regret at leaving Inter. For this reason, this Wednesday he was able to fulfill his wish to return to Milan and was received by many Inter tifosi, who chanted his name at the door of the center where he underwent the medical examination.

Inter have thus managed to assemble their dream striker, but that’s not all. We will have to wait to find out if Paulo Dybalaa free agent after his contract with Juventus ended, also joins the Nerazzurri. If this signing materializes, those of Simone Inzaghi they will have managed to put together a trident that will excite the fans not only in the A league, but also in the Champions League.

