After Patch Tuesday, Windows 10 and 11 give authentication failures and Microsoft is investigating how to fix it

This Tuesday Microsoft launched its mythical ‘Patch Tuesday’ with which it fixes windows security issues and is now investigating an issue that causes authentication failures in some Windows services after installing updates.

According to what has been made public so far, “Authentication failed due to a user credential mismatch. The provided username does not correspond to an account exists or the password is incorrect”.

The problem affects Windows platforms for both clients and servers, and systems that run all versions of Windowsalso the latest available, that is Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022.

Microsoft has said it is investigating this issue and will release a new version to fix it, though it hasn’t said when it estimates that might be.

Microsoft says that the known issue it only activates after installing the updates on servers used as domain controllers. Updates are not having a negative impact when they are implemented on Windows client devices and Windows servers that do not control a domain.

Server authentication failures are in services such as Network Policy Server (NPS), Routing and Remote access Service (RRAS), Radius, Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP) y Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP).

Microsoft has also specified that these service authentication issues are caused by security updates addressing CVE-2022-26931 and CVE-2022-26923. The most serious, CVE-2022-26923 can allow an attacker with access to a low privileged account elevate privileges to domain administrator.

Via | bleeping computer